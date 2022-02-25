LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $12,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 54,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JPUS opened at $97.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.35. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $84.74 and a 52-week high of $106.85.

