Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CTO Sells $232,162.04 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

YELP stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.72. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.79 and a beta of 1.76.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Yelp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,059,568 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $292,080,000 after purchasing an additional 131,593 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,908 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Yelp by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,219 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Yelp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,464 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,446 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

