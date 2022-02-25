Ernest S. Rady Buys 3,471 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $121,137.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AAT opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.58. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.21.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 2.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,638,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,725,000 after buying an additional 378,845 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in American Assets Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 289.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,847,000 after purchasing an additional 491,842 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in American Assets Trust by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 349,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,124,000 after purchasing an additional 79,700 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in American Assets Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

