Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $849.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.65. Chase has a twelve month low of $87.82 and a twelve month high of $123.13.

Get Chase alerts:

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter.

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $100,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $292,250 in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Chase in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chase in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Chase by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Chase by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Chase during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chase (Get Rating)

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.