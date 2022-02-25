The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet cut shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TCS. StockNews.com lowered The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The Container Store Group stock opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.24. The Container Store Group has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 24,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.17 per share, with a total value of $198,980.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

