Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 68.00 to 69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 83.00 to 86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 87.00 to 93.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norsk Hydro ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.55.

Shares of NHYDY stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

