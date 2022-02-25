Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $49.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s current price.

NYSE:IRM opened at $45.43 on Friday. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.41. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,202,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,071. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

