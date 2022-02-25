Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $49.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s current price.
NYSE:IRM opened at $45.43 on Friday. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.41. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.86.
In other news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,202,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,071. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Iron Mountain (Get Rating)
Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.