Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Separately, Dawson James reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $111.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.04.
About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.
