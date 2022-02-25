Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Dawson James reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $111.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCLI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,412,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 82,374 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 144.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 34,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

