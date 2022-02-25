Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Davide Campari-Milano in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year.

DVDCF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €10.80 ($12.27) to €9.50 ($10.80) in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.64) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €16.00 ($18.18) to €13.50 ($15.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Davide Campari-Milano currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

