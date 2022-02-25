MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MFA. BTIG Research lowered MFA Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised MFA Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised MFA Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $4.08 on Thursday. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). MFA Financial had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MFA Financial will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 50.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

About MFA Financial (Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

