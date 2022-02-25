CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Separately, TheStreet raised CVR Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of UAN opened at $102.30 on Thursday. CVR Partners has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $110.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,557.50 and a beta of 1.81.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CVR Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVR Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners in the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.
About CVR Partners (Get Rating)
CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.
