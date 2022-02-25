Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for General Mills, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Mills in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for General Mills’ FY2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GIS. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

NYSE:GIS opened at $65.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.89 and a 200 day moving average of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.