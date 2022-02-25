FY2023 Earnings Forecast for The Home Depot, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Home Depot in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $16.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $16.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HD. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

NYSE:HD opened at $313.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $327.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $372.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,227 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,054,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,109 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $440,559,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after acquiring an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

