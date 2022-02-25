PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.25 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:PDLB opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98. PDL Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDLB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 18.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 26,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PDL Community Bancorp by 34,755.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PDL Community Bancorp by 240.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. 22.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans.

