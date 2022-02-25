Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $115.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $87.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.33 and a 200 day moving average of $89.19. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $111.05.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,116,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $703,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,803 shares of company stock worth $4,855,951 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 117.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 402.7% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

