Morgan Stanley Lowers NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $102.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on NetApp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $79.29 on Thursday. NetApp has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.27. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

In related news, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $187,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $674,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,881,776. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 150.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in NetApp by 57.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in NetApp by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

