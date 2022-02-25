Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Craig Hallum

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MGNI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.60.

MGNI opened at $13.43 on Thursday. Magnite has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $56.24. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 671.84 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.96.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rachel Lam acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $505,950 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 135.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the second quarter worth $135,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 20.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

