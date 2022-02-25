FY2022 EPS Estimates for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Cut by Analyst

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst S. Brodovsky now expects that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $3.29 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.33. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IART. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

IART stock opened at $65.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.37. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 428.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

