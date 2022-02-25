LPL Financial LLC Purchases 25,316 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,316 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $13,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN stock opened at $58.13 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average is $58.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 978.64%.

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

AstraZeneca Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.