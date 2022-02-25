Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,647 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,578,000 after buying an additional 292,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,549 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $596,498,000 after purchasing an additional 209,627 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Perficient by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 378,638 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $30,450,000 after buying an additional 180,625 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Perficient by 377.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,320 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $17,719,000 after buying an additional 174,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Perficient by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 285,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $34,194,000 after buying an additional 145,485 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRFT stock opened at $102.98 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

PRFT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

