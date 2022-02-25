Raymond James Raises Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$12.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CHE.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.46.

Shares of TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$7.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.29. The firm has a market cap of C$776.46 million and a PE ratio of -9.15. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$6.01 and a 12-month high of C$8.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.71%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

