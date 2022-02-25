Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TARS. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.80.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average is $23.30. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $40.33.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $143,958.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 660,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,347,000 after purchasing an additional 153,055 shares during the period. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,603,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 242,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 42,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

