PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 22,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.4% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PKI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $177.98 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $119.95 and a one year high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

