Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 720.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.83.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $171.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.46. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.60 and a twelve month high of $185.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

