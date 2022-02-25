California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,567 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,567 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tenable were worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 336.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth $244,000. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the second quarter worth $2,114,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 16.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 947,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,165,000 after purchasing an additional 132,433 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TENB. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 21,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $1,170,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $153,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,166 shares of company stock worth $8,476,500 over the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

