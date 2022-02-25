BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BLU has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BELLUS Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.35.

BLU stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01. BELLUS Health has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.26.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 399,712.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.92%. Analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLU. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 1,137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 89,882 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 343.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 46,356 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 433.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 208,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,309,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after buying an additional 1,647,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

