BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
BLU has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BELLUS Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.35.
BLU stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01. BELLUS Health has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.26.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLU. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 1,137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 89,882 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 343.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 46,356 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 433.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 208,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,309,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after buying an additional 1,647,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.
BELLUS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
