Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Lowered to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Avangrid from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Avangrid from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Avangrid from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.80.

AGR stock opened at $43.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.07. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Avangrid’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

