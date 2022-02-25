Everest Re Group, Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.55 (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.55 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.

Everest Re Group has raised its dividend by 17.0% over the last three years. Everest Re Group has a payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Everest Re Group to earn $32.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $291.50 on Friday. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $234.87 and a 52-week high of $307.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $1.10. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 29.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,155,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.75.

About Everest Re Group (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.