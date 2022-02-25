Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) to Issue $0.02 — Dividend

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13. Arko has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 0.15.
Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Arko had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arko will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Arko by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arko by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Arko by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arko by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.
Arko Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
