Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) to Issue $0.02 — Dividend

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13. Arko has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 0.15.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Arko had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arko will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Arko by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arko by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Arko by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arko by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

