5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

VNP has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.93.

TSE:VNP opened at C$2.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$198.74 million and a PE ratio of -204.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of C$2.06 and a 12 month high of C$5.01.

In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$161,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,247,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,681,050.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

