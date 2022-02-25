Pure Storage, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Pure Storage in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.32) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.34). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pure Storage’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

NYSE PSTG opened at $26.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.20. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,796 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 1,122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,454 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Pure Storage by 855.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,417,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,143,000 after buying an additional 1,269,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 1,326.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,529,000 after buying an additional 1,186,786 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

