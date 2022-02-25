Pure Storage, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:PSTG)

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Pure Storage in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.32) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.34). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pure Storage’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

NYSE PSTG opened at $26.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.20. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,796 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 1,122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,454 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Pure Storage by 855.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,417,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,143,000 after buying an additional 1,269,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 1,326.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,529,000 after buying an additional 1,186,786 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.