Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Physicians Realty Trust in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Shares of DOC opened at $16.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 36,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.60%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

