Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,808 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in BorgWarner by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 31,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $41.10 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.17 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.36%.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

