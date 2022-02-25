Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 713 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,881 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,532,000 after purchasing an additional 508,644 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 38,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 460,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 68,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

FULT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

FULT opened at $17.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.77. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.