Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENSG. Truist Financial increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $33,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $456,598 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $79.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.57. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.43%.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

