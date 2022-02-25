Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software by 156.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth approximately $772,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Coupa Software by 132.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software by 61.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 19,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Coupa Software by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 54,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software stock opened at $114.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.42. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $100.82 and a 12-month high of $355.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $89,520.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,473 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.10.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

