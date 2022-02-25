Bitcoin SV Reaches One Day Volume of $134.82 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $83.81 or 0.00215205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.59 billion and approximately $134.82 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,943.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.17 or 0.00763086 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00027323 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,988,970 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

