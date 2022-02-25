Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,690,000 after purchasing an additional 174,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,953,000 after purchasing an additional 72,546 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 16.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,093,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,787,000 after purchasing an additional 155,079 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 4.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,048,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,773,000 after purchasing an additional 43,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,626,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $58.53 and a 52 week high of $72.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.47%.

BKH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

