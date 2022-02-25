Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for NuVasive, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of NuVasive in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $302.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price target on NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.45.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.52. NuVasive has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $72.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -104.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

NuVasive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical device company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 803.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 41,508 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,276 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after buying an additional 78,566 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,286 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after buying an additional 19,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $949,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuVasive Company Profile (Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.