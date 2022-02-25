Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) PT Raised to $77.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 116.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RCUS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

Shares of RCUS opened at $35.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $4.80. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $91,546.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 34,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $1,444,416.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,516. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,706,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,059,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 53,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

