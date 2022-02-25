Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $190.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 100.02% from the stock’s current price.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.66.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $94.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square has a 52 week low of $82.72 and a 52 week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Square will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,769 shares of company stock worth $2,032,686. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Square by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,910,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Square by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Square by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Square by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Square by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

About Square (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.