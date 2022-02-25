TopBuild Corp. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.92 Per Share (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) – Truist Financial raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TopBuild in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.92 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.62. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $302.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

TopBuild stock opened at $202.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.63. TopBuild has a one year low of $179.50 and a one year high of $284.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.57.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth about $441,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,889,000 after acquiring an additional 57,897 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

