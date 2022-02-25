Jack in the Box Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Jack in the Box in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.80. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $85.55 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $77.13 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.57.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $29,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,940 shares of company stock valued at $255,228. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

