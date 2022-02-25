Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.67% from the stock’s previous close.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Carvana from $400.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.35.

Carvana stock opened at $126.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.93 and a beta of 2.35. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $107.50 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.45.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440 shares of company stock worth $119,329 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Carvana by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

