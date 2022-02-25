Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.240-$-0.240 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 million-$4 million.

IVAC stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. Intevac has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $123.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Intevac alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on IVAC shares. Benchmark cut shares of Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intevac from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intevac in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

In other news, CFO James P. Moniz sold 27,150 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $150,411.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Intevac during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intevac by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Intevac by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Intevac by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intevac by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 80,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.