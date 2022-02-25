Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Announces Earnings Results

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. Universal Health Services updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.900-$12.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $11.90 to $12.90 EPS.

Shares of UHS opened at $136.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.24. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 325.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

Universal Health Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.