Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Announces Earnings Results

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. Universal Health Services updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.900-$12.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $11.90 to $12.90 EPS.
Shares of UHS opened at $136.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.24. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.44%.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.83.
Universal Health Services Company Profile
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
