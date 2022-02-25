Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Director Glenn Gary Cohen Buys 5,000 Shares

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $20.35.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.35%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
About Piedmont Office Realty Trust
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.
