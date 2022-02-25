Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Director Glenn Gary Cohen Buys 5,000 Shares

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $20.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.35%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,086,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,537,000 after buying an additional 1,018,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,534,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,776,000 after buying an additional 416,408 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,685,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,671,000 after buying an additional 107,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,895,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,898,000 after buying an additional 239,254 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,112,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,493,000 after buying an additional 1,116,729 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

