The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) EVP Christopher Cummiskey Sells 909 Shares

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $57,821.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Cummiskey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Southern alerts:

On Wednesday, February 16th, Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of Southern stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $56,871.18.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of Southern stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $66,905.85.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $62.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $69.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,889,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,067,311,000 after acquiring an additional 539,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,509,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,601,123,000 after buying an additional 432,976 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after buying an additional 1,182,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,564,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,133,435,000 after buying an additional 480,757 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,938,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,764,000 after buying an additional 102,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SO. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.