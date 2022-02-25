Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. Sells 6,708 Shares

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $282,809.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $288,108.60.

On Friday, February 18th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $294,279.96.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $296,091.12.

On Monday, February 14th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $284,620.44.

On Friday, February 11th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $291,194.28.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $294,011.64.

On Monday, February 7th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $290,188.08.

On Friday, February 4th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $290,389.32.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $288,645.24.

On Monday, January 31st, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $294,816.60.

NYSE:DK opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.24.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.16. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,779,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,646,000 after purchasing an additional 98,722 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Delek US by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,962,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,205,000 after acquiring an additional 150,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Delek US by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,252,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,748,000 after acquiring an additional 159,647 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Delek US by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,239,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Delek US by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,780,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,004,000 after acquiring an additional 370,039 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

