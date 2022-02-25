WPP plc (LON:WPP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 18.70

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.70 ($0.25) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous dividend of $12.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

WPP stock opened at GBX 1,090 ($14.82) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £12.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,160.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,069.61. WPP has a twelve month low of GBX 846.20 ($11.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.75).

WPP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($21.08) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($19.04) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,155 ($15.71) price objective on WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,340 ($18.22) to GBX 1,320 ($17.95) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,306.44 ($17.77).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

